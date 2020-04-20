PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local group is planning to hold a protest on Monday regarding Pa. Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order that has forced ‘non-life sustaining businesses to remain closed during the Coronavirus outbreak.
The ‘Take Back Control’ rally is scheduled in Pittsburgh as the group says it is standing up for its rights as free citizens to have their voices heard.
The group says that its rally coincides with another rally scheduled for the same date and time in Harrisburg, and are holding a local rally to show statewide support.
The group hopes to show local government officials that small business owners deserve to be heard and be allowed to operate their businesses safely following CDC guidelines.
The protest is scheduled to take place Monday at 12:00 noon at the Pittsburgh City-County Building on Grant Street.
You must log in to post a comment.