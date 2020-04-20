



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions on Monday will be dry and sunny today with high temperatures back into the 60s.

The last time Pittsburgh temperatures hit the 60’s was a week ago — last Monday.

However, whe warmth won’t be sticking around for too long with rain chances back tomorrow morning.

Tuesday high temperatures will be a good 10 degrees cooler than what we will likely hit today.

It will be cloudy with daily high temps hit before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The rest of the day will be windy with a low chance for some drizzle or even some snow flurries.

Temperatures will stay cool on Wednesday but, it will be dry.

Thursday afternoon will see a return of rain chances that will stick around into the overnight hours.

At this point, it looks like most communities will see around 1/2″ rain with that system.

Another system is expected to move through over the upcoming weekend as well.

As of this morning, Pittsburgh has already seen 4 inches more rain since January 1st compared to the average amount the area usually receives.

