PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A seventh Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
Port Authority says a maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage was diagnosed with COVID-19. That employee last worked on April 17 and is quarantining.
“Because this is the third maintenance employee at this location to test positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, Port Authority is working with the Allegheny County Health Department to determine what additional actions can be taken,” Port Authority said in a press release.
“This weekend, Port Authority moved the maintenance team at this facility to a holiday work schedule while an outside cleaning company disinfected the building.”
