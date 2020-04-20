BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Protesters Gather At City-County Building In Pittsburgh, State Capitol In Harrisburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A seventh Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Port Authority says a maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage was diagnosed with COVID-19. That employee last worked on April 17 and is quarantining.

“Because this is the third maintenance employee at this location to test positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, Port Authority is working with the Allegheny County Health Department to determine what additional actions can be taken,” Port Authority said in a press release.

“This weekend, Port Authority moved the maintenance team at this facility to a holiday work schedule while an outside cleaning company disinfected the building.”

