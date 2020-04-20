



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Justin Richie had a full-time job until the coronavirus pandemic changed all of that.

But he always had a side gig as a handyman.

After he lost his full-time job as a cook at Red Lobster in the North Hills, his side hustle took center stage.

“I have a handyman business. I go to people’s homes if they need furniture put together, if they need drywall put up … anything they need. I go to their home and put stuff together for them,” Richie said.

His latest job on Monday was painting a deck in West View.

Richie says business has been steady and he gets a lot of his business from an app called “Handy.”

“You put your information in and if my time is available, I come to your house and do things you need,” Richie said.