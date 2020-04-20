



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the outside linebacker position.

The Steelers might arguably have the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL.

T.J. Watt was one of the best defensive players in the league last year and Bud Dupree wasn’t too far behind. The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree, but are hoping to work out a long term deal. The same goes for Watt.

If the Steelers can’t come to terms with Dupree, they will need to find the future alongside Watt.

The Steelers can forget names like Chase Young or Isaiah Simmons as their next EDGE rusher. They will off the board in the first 10 picks.

Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos is a long shot to be there for the Steelers first pick.

Since I think the Steelers will use their first two picks on a running back and wide receiver, I’ll concentrate on guys that might be there on day 3.

Alabama has a couple guys that could be there. Terrell Lewis and Anfernee Jennings both had outstanding years on the EDGE for the Crimson Tide, but both have had significant knee injuries in college.

Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes had 19 sacks the last two seasons and should be there in the 4th round.

Colorado’s Davion Taylor is a sleeper pick for late in the draft. Taylor has all of the intangibles but lacks experience. Taylor is one of the fastest linebackers, something the Steelers like. He could be an option if the Steelers wait until later on day 3.