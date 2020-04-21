



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 12 new Coronavirus-related deaths across the county Tuesday, in addition to 17 more confirmed or probable cases of the fast-spreading virus.

The county death toll now stands at 67, with a countywide case count of 1,059. According to the county, the number of cases includes 1,034 confirmed and 25 probable cases.

Of reported deaths, county health officials say 55 are confirmed, meaning their COVID-19 test came back positive, and 12 are probable. A probable death is one where COVID-19 is listed on the deceased’s death certificate, but the person never had a positive test for the virus, according to county officials.

County health officials say most of the patients who have died have been older in age, but now there is one exception. They are reporting today that one of the victims was 42-years-old. No other details have been released on that person.

According to the county, 188 patients have been or are hospitalized. Seventy-six have needed treatment in the ICU, and 46 patients have needed a ventilator.

There are still more cases in women than in men. The Health Department says nearly 54 percent of the patients are female, and 46 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range, with the 50-64 age range and the 65 and over age range tied.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 2 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 77 (7%)

25-49 – 373 (35%)

50-64 – 297 (28%)

65 + — 296 (28%)

The county says 12,654 tests for the virus have been administered.

