PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another popular summer festival in the city of Pittsburgh is changing because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is postponing the annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
It was supposed to take place on the weekend of June 18.
Organizers hope to move the festival to a later date.
In a press release, organizers say, “While we are heartbroken that we cannot begin the summer at the Center listening to Chaka Khan, Dianne Reeves, Chico Freeman, among many others, I’m thrilled to share that the lineup will remain the same, and we’ll be providing additional details as soon as we can.”
