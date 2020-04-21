PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An alleged rapist on house arrest is behind bars for allegedly staring at the victim while she was visiting her grandmother.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Charles Lantzy from Baldwin faces multiple charges — including rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent — for when he allegedly forced himself onto a 16-year-old girl who was babysitting his child.
The victim told police Lantzy then touched her, raped her and offered her $200 to not say anything to anyone.
Lantzy, who has been arrested more than 60 times in Allegheny County since 1991, was placed on pre-trial house arrest for the alleged rape.
He lives near the victim’s grandmother, the sheriff’s office says, and is accused of coming outside to stare at the victim while she was visiting, violating his bond conditions.
A warrant was issued for his arrest this afternoon and he was apprehended around 3:45 p.m. at the Robinson Towne Center.
