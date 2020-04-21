



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All patients coming in for procedures at UPMC will be tested for coronavirus, even if they’re asymptomatic.

UPMC leaders held a press conference Tuesday to “discuss new systemwide COVID-19 testing initiatives and how they will enable UPMC to safely restore essential patient care, in light of the low prevalence of COVID-19 cases in our region.”

Testing will now be expanded to cover all patients coming in for procedures. UPMC is hoping care can now expand to people who have put off procedures because of concerns and safety issues.

“We want to serve any patient who needs essential care. They can and will receive it safely from UPMC, whether that be through video visits or in-person,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, chair of emergency medicine for UPMC & Pitt. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hl5jjReGGF — UPMC (@UPMCnews) April 21, 2020

“This is how we ensure safety,” Dr. Donald Yealy, chair of emergency medicine for UPMC and Pitt, says.

When asked how UPMC has enough tests to do this, Chief Quality Officer Tami Minnier said the healthcare system is an innovator that would 3D-print swabs.

“We faced a shortage of swabs needed to get samples for #COVID19 testing. That wasn’t going to stop us. UPMC’s innovative employees had a solution: 3D print our own,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality officer. Watch this time lapse video of our swabs being printed. 👇 pic.twitter.com/azfDBlIy5k — UPMC (@UPMCnews) April 21, 2020

UPMC says the healthcare system hasn’t seen a spike in coronavirus caseloads: “We’re now on the opposite side of what many predicted to be our ‘worst week,'” Dr. Yealy says.

UPDATE: UPMC says across the system they have 118 people hospitalized with #COVID19, 130 people discharged who were hospitalized. Only 2% of hospital beds, 8% ICU beds, 7% ventilators are being used for coronavirus patients. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/djs7Lfqda2 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) April 21, 2020

Dr. Yealy says there are 118 patients hospitalized with coronavirus infections. He says 130 coronavirus patients have been discharged, which shows people are recovering. Only 2 percent of hospital beds, 8 percent of ICU beds and 7 percent ventilators are being used for coronavirus patients.

UPMC leaders say this new initiative won’t conflict with any current orders to stop elective procedures.

“We have had extensive discussions with UPMC, and I know that there were some emails and some PowerPoints, but those were just for planning,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said when asked about UPMC earlier. “I think that we’ve had conversations with UPMC and they are fully on board in terms of our current order.”

“And we are pleased to work with them and other hospitals and health systems to be able to allow if not elective, more urgent procedures when the time is right. But the time is not right yet, but we will continue to have those discussions with hospitals and health systems and with the hospital association. As we’ve been saying though, this will need to be kind of a slow, progressive approach and probably would start in areas less effected by COVID-19 rather than in areas where it is much more epidemic.”

Dr. Yealy says he didn’t hear Dr. Levine’s remarks and couldn’t respond, but he says the “essential care” UPMC would be providing falls within CMS guidelines. The plan has also been shared with Dr. Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, he says.

When the coronavirus outbreak first hit western Pennsylvania, UPMC received criticism for performing so-called “elective procedures.” But UPMC rejected the idea that its physicians and nurses are providing anything but necessary medical care to cancer patients and others who require regular treatment.

