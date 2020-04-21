SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two staff members on the housekeeping team at Providence Point senior living community in Scott Township have tested positive for Coronavirus.
Baptist Homes Society, the parent company of Providence Point confirmed the positive cases of COVID-19.
Two residents at Providence Point have also tested positive.
The residents have been placed in a designated area of the facility for those needing care for COVID-19 and are being treated by staff designated to treat residents in that area.
One staff member at Baptist Homes in Mt. Lebanon has also tested positive for COVID-19.
So far no residents at the Mt. Lebanon facility have tested positive, but the facility is waiting for some test results to come back.
