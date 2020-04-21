Comments
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Organizers of Cranberry Township Community Days have announced they are cancelling this year’s event due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which usually draws about 30,000 people, would have marked its 44th year.
According to organizers, “Canceling the event allows the Township to concentrate on the challenges the coronavirus presents to the community.”
They say that Community Days will return in 2021 with a fun-filled weekend set for July 8-10.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.