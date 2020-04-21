Comments
INDIANA BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana Borough Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a local theft.
Police are looking into a report of stolen money from a tip jar at Bob’s Subs on Philadelphia Street.
Police say that a report says that the suspect stole money in a tip jar on a counter while an employee was completing an order.
The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male, blonde hair with green or blue dye, 30 years of age, and with short hair and a beard.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 724-349-2121 and request to speak to a police officer.
