



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man is facing serious charges after he allegedly hit a man in the head with a chair and threw rocks at police officers.

Latrobe resident Dennis Myers was adding security cameras to his Miller Street home on Tuesday.

The new additions are the result of an alleged violent attack Myers suffered at the hands of Glenn Darnell Jones Jr.

It began when Myers noticed a light out on his porch at around 3 a.m.

“I open up the kitchen door, the light bulb was missing. Put another one in five minutes later, the light bulb was out again,” Myers said.

When he went to change the bulb a final time, Myers says Jones was on his porch.

“To get off my property, I’m calling the cops and everything. He picked up a chair and hit me over the head with a chair,” Myers said.

Jones left the property and when police arrived, they began canvassing the area.

Some of the officers soon became the target of rocks.

Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman told KDKA Jones was lobbing sizable river rocks at the officers.

“It’s really not a good idea at all. If anyone would have got struck, it could have caused serious injury or even death,” Sleasman said.

Investigators say Jones was later caught by the state police, who were assisting in the investigation.

Chief Sleasman described the 21-year-old as “very intoxicated” at the time of his arrest.

He’s facing drug, assault and prowling charges.

Myers will be OK.