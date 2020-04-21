WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police say a 23-year-old man was arrested for an armed robbery in Wilkinsburg.
On Tuesday, the Wilkinsburg Police Department said received a call of a man with a gun in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
Police say they found Shawn Michael Perry robbing a juvenile in the street.
Police say the two appeared to be struggling and money was falling around them.
Perry fled when he saw police and was caught as he entered a home on Walnut Street, police say.
Police say the gun recovered was a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, which was reported stolen from Pittsburgh.
Perry, from Wilkinsburg, is charged with robbery, assault by menace, receiving stolen property, false identification to police, resisting arrest and carrying a firearm without a license.
