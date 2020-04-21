



BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Miller Plastic Products normally makes industrial plastic goods. Now, in addition, they’re making personal protective equipment for businesses as the demand for PPE increases.

“Once all these businesses open up, everybody is going to need this stuff. We’re trying to ramp up our production,” COO Tim Zeliesko said.

They hope to make about 2,000 face shields and 300 sneeze guards a day. The sneeze guards will be the plastic barriers between a customer and cashier.

On their first day of production, they are already sending out their first order.

“We’re going to ship them as soon as we have them out of production, as soon as we get the orders. Up until the point we can’t produce them fast enough to get them out the door,” Zeliesko said at the company’s Burgettstown facility.

The face shields have to be assembled by hand in a clean room.

“We have guys in a clean room with gloves and masks assembling those,” Zeliesko said.

There is limited contact in making the products and they all have a protective film that gets peeled off by their customer.

During the pandemic, some plastics have been hard to come by with its high demand. Miller has stocked up and says it’s mostly sourced from Pennsylvania.

“If a local business is a available, we always try to support it. So, when we started sourcing materials, that was our first go to,” Zeliesko said.

To be able to keep up with demand and continue to make their current products, Miller added more jobs and hopes to bring on some more people.

“That would be fantastic to get some more people off of unemployment because there’s a lot of people looking for jobs,” Zeliesko said before showing KDKA the manufacturing process.

For more information on Miller Plastics, visit their website here.