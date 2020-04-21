MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Monroeville has canceled its Memorial Day and Fourth Of July events because of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Nick Gresock says planning these events would be “greatly hindered” by the statewide stay-at-home order.

However, the Memorial Day and Fourth of July committees will work together with the municipality and Visit Monroeville to plan a Labor Day weekend celebration, Mayor Gresock said.

“This will be an event to celebrate our community and country with special regard for our veterans, first responders, health care workers, and businesses in addition to laborers,” the Facebook page reads.

“We feel Labor Day weekend is the perfect match for such a celebration, considering its annual tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country. It will take workers along with the entire community to get us through this pandemic, and return us to our normal way of life.”