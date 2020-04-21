



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news came for some businesses Monday afternoon, as they found out that they will be able to start reopening in some capacity over the next few weeks.

Those types of businesses involve car sales and construction.

This comes after some Pennsylvania liquor stores were allowed to start curbside pickup on Monday as well.

Online car sales started with the passing of the bill and construction will be allowed to resume on May 8th.

Pa. Governor Wolf signed PA Senate Bill 841 that will help jumpstart the businesses — but some of the changes have prompted questions from business owners.

Jeff Farone with L & W Automotive says they and most dealerships don’t have the tools right now to sell a car online.

He’s hoping they get some more guidance from the state in the coming weeks.

“We have not heard back from them nor have we gotten any directions from the state of Pennsylvania on what selling online is and how we can do that the right way,” said Farone. “We don’t know how you’d do that so I guess our customers don’t know how they would do that either, so we want more information.”

Governor Wolf says that the state will allow limited construction with strict guidelines for social distancing.

Wolf also says that even though he’s starting to reopen jobs, we are not back to normal yet.

“I want to caution, this will not be resuming operations as they were in February. We still do not have a vaccine. we still don’t have an antibody test, and we still don’t have a way to cure COVID-19. Without continuing to take precautions, we’re all going to see a resurgence of this deadly virus, so we cannot relax,” Wolf said.

