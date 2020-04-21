



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a jump of 360 new Coronavirus-related deaths across the state Tuesday, as well as 1,296 additional positive cases.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 34,528, and the death toll is now up to 1,564.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All patients with the virus are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

State health officials say 132,323 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Thirty-nine percent of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 28% percent of cases are between the ages of 50-64, and 25% in the 65 or older age group..

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

According to state health numbers, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employee, there are 572 diagnosed cases, bringing the entire total to 5,598. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,059 positive and probable cases on Tuesday. Allegheny County has 67 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county in Western Pennsylvania with 43. Westmoreland County has had 20 deaths.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Positives 91; Negatives 1237; Deaths 2

Allegheny — Positives 1059; Negatives 11611; Deaths 67

Armstrong — Positives 38; Negatives 474; Deaths 2

Beaver — Positives 303; Negatives 1628; Deaths 43

Bedford — Positives 16; Negatives 109; Deaths 1

Berks — Positives 1988; Negatives 4011; Deaths 82

Blair — Positives 14; Negatives 646; Deaths 0

Bradford — Positives 31; Negatives 408; Deaths 5

Bucks — Positives 1917; Negatives 5884; Deaths 116

Butler — Positives 162; Negatives 1840; Deaths 6

Cambria — Positives 20; Negatives 567; Deaths 2

Cameron — Positives 1; Negatives 19; Deaths 0

Carbon — Positives 150; Negatives 793; Deaths 11

Centre — Positives 77; Negatives 605; Deaths 2

Chester — Positives 919; Negatives 4075; Deaths 65

Clarion — Positives 18; Negatives 382; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Positives 11; Negatives 331; Deaths 0

Clinton — Positives 11; Negatives 114; Deaths 0

Columbia — Positives 225; Negatives 220; Deaths 8

Crawford — Positives 17; Negatives 554; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Positives 194; Negatives 935; Deaths 6

Dauphin — Positives 400; Negatives 2448; Deaths 11

Delaware — Positives 2654; Negatives 6540; Deaths 118

Elk — Positives 2; Negatives 119; Deaths 0

Erie — Positives 60; Negatives 1340; Deaths 0

Fayette — Positives 69; Negatives 1376; Deaths 3

Forest — Positives 7; Negatives 21; Deaths 0

Franklin — Positives 143; Negatives 2244; Deaths 10

Fulton — Positives 2; Negatives 55; Deaths 0

Greene — Positives 25; Negatives 332; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Positives 13; Negatives 182; Deaths 0

Indiana — Positives 55; Negatives 453; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Positives 3; Negatives 258; Deaths 0

Juniata — Positives 72; Negatives 71; Deaths 0

Lackawanna — Positives 666; Negatives 1612; Deaths 53

Lancaster — Positives 1295; Negatives 5956; Deaths 88

Lawrence — Positives 60; Negatives 537; Deaths 6

Lebanon — Positives 525; Negatives 2033; Deaths 8

Lehigh — Positives 2295; Negatives 5883; Deaths 49

Luzerne — Positives 1800; Negatives 3449; Deaths 50

Lycoming — Positives 42; Negatives 796; Deaths 2

McKean — Positives 5; Negatives 132; Deaths 0

Mercer — Positives 59; Negatives 519; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Positives 21; Negatives 527; Deaths 0

Monroe — Positives 995; Negatives 2088; Deaths 46

Montgomery — Positives 3154; Negatives 12482; Deaths 223

Montour — Positives 47; Negatives 2933; Deaths 0

Northampton — Positives 1544; Negatives 5004; Deaths 43

Northumberland — Positives 77; Negatives 288; Deaths 0

Perry — Positives 20; Negatives 126; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Positives 9391; Negatives 20817; Deaths 363

Pike — Positives 314; Negatives 1001; Deaths 12

Potter — Positives 4; Negatives 61; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Positives 277; Negatives 1501; Deaths 7

Snyder — Positives 30; Negatives 133; Deaths 1

Somerset — Positives 19; Negatives 361; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Positives 1; Negatives 24; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Positives 71; Negatives 182; Deaths 4

Tioga — Positives 15; Negatives 177; Deaths 2

Union — Positives 29; Negatives 424; Deaths 0

Venango — Positives 6; Negatives 190; Deaths 0

Warren — Positives 2; Negatives 137; Deaths 1

Washington — Positives 86; Negatives 1577; Deaths 2

Wayne — Positives 86; Negatives 403; Deaths 3

Westmoreland — Positives 291; Negatives 3529; Deaths 20

Wyoming — Positives 17; Negatives 78; Deaths 1

York — Positives 517; Negatives 5481; Deaths 13

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask wearing if you are going out for essentials.

