



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in Pittsburgh neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

The first report came in just before 2:30 a.m. for an armed robbery at the 7-11 on Brookline Boulevard.

Responding officers were notified on scene that two males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts entered the store with their faces covered.

Police say that a gun was displayed, and that the suspects fled the store with cigarettes.

The second robbery took place around 3:00 a.m. in Greenfield.

Police arrived and were notified of two males in dark hooded sweatshirts who entered the Speedway at the top of Browns Hill Road with their faces covered.

The suspects fled with an undetermined amount of cash, heading towards Beechwood Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported in either robbery.

Police are investigating to determine if these two robberies are related.