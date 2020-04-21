



BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — Community leaders are facing tough decisions when it comes to the planning of local events as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to impact their scheduling.

As we’re getting closer to festival season and summer, communities are taking a hard look at whether it’s worth it keep celebrations on.

Overnight, we learned the Brentwood 4th of July celebration will not be happening this year.

This event brought in thousands of people.

They say “due to the continuing uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, all events scheduled for July 4th are canceled. The main factor is everyone’s safety.”

Councilman AJ Doyle released a statement on the decision. Tt said in part “You have to give organizers time to adjust. These events are not planned overnight.”

Meanwhile, others are talking about what they should do.

No decision has been made about the Canonsburg 4th of July celebration.

Organizers say they’ll have a better idea on what they’re going to do next month.

Monroeville’s 4th of July parade and fireworks event is still scheduled to take place.

They say they’re going to get “creative” in planning the celebration to make sure people are safe.

As we get closer to summer, it’s expected that we’ll be hearing more about the decisions made from several communities and their festivals.

