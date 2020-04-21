Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Citiparks is looking for lifeguards ahead of the 2020 summer season.
While it hasn’t been decided whether pools will open this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, Citiparks is recruiting so lifeguards can be trained when pools do open.
The lifeguards would work the city’s 18 outdoor pools. There would be two free lifeguard training courses for candidates.
Applicants must at least be 16 years old by June of this summer and live in the City of Pittsburgh. They’ll have to provide Red Cross Lifeguard Certification that’s valid through September 7, 2020, clear a criminal background check, pass a medical exam and be available to work all 18 locations.
You must log in to post a comment.