



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers are finding ways to support local shops and restaurants that are closed.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership launched the Gift Card, Give Back campaign for more than 65 businesses downtown and in the Strip District.

In the first five days, people bought almost 1,000 gift cards.

Customers also get a 25% bonus on the cards they buy.

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup said in a news release, ” The support shown to these small businesses has been incredible. The goal was to bring much-needed sales during this crisis, and the community has quickly stepped up in way we could not have envisioned. We knew people wanted to help, and that has been borne out through the purchase of almost 1,000 individual gift cards on the Gift Card Give Back site so far. With over 65 businesses already participating online, and new businesses joining daily, we greatly appreciate the community stepping up to support our small businesses.”

For more information about the program and a list of participating businesses, visit: DowntownPittsburgh.com/GiftCard.