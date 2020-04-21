



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers are moving into the area this morning as a cool front pushes through.

We should see another round of cool weather descending on the area behind the front with a windy and cool afternoon expected.

Our high today may still hit the 50 degree mark, but most of the day will be spent in the mid to low 40’s.

Daily high temperatures should be reached before noon.

Most precipitation also falls before noon today with many communities seeing about a tenth of an inch of rain as the system passes through.

As crazy as it sounds, there may be some reports of light snow this afternoon into the evening hours.

The National Weather Service has also issued a freeze warning that is in effect for parts of the area through Wednesday morning.

Area temperatures are expected to fall to the twenties across Western Pennsylvania.

