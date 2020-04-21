



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the wide receiver position.

CHECK OUT MORE EYE ON THE DRAFT: Special Teams | Fullback | Center | Defensive End | Cornerback | Punter | Safety | Tight End | Quarterback | Defensive Line | Offensive Tackle | Inside Linebacker | Offensive Guard | Outside Linebacker

Kevin Colbert and the Steelers have proved they don’t need a first round pick to find a talented wide receiver.

Arguably the best receiver in team history was Antonio Brown, and he was drafted in the 6th round.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington were both 2nd round picks and Diontae Johnson was drafted in the 3rd round.

The Steelers have talented wide receivers, but there are still more questions than answers surrounding this group.

JuJu is coming off a disappointing season. Injuries played a big part, and so did not having Ben Roethlisberger as the quarterback.

There are a lot of talented wide receivers in this year’s draft so if the Steelers decided to go in that direction early, they should be able to get a good one.

TCU’s Jalen Reagor could be the right choice at 49. Reagor didn’t have great numbers last year, but also didn’t have a reliable quarterback throwing him the ball. He is considered to be one of the most dynamic receivers coming out of college. Some scouts have referred to him as a “home run hitter”. Reagor is also a great punt returner.

Another receiver that’s in the same category is Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk. He made some big plays for the Sun Devils last year. Aiyuk can also help in the return game.

LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Clemson’s Tee Higgins could also be there in the 2nd round.

If the Steelers wait until day 3, Penn State’s K.J. Hamler could be an option. Hamler is one of the fastest players in this year’s draft. We know Ben Roethlisberger likes to throw the deep ball. Hamler could provide that big play option. I believe the Steelers will use one of their first 3 picks on a receiver.