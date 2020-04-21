PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of furloughed government workers in Westmoreland County will be getting help thanks to former Steelers great Troy Polamalu and his wife.
According to the Tribune-Review, Polamalu and his wife have purchased gift cards to local restaurants and donated them to over 400 furloughed government workers in Westmoreland County.
The workers were furloughed amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
The gift cards purchased for furloughed employees are for small, local restaurants in the areas where employees live.
“The Polamalus found out about Westmoreland County having to make the difficult decision to furlough their employees through the media. The Steelers spend about a month a year in Westmoreland County during training camp in Latrobe. Of course, they feel a connection with Latrobe and Westmoreland County and want to help out our employees and local businesses during this tough time,” County Commissioner Gina Cerilli told the Tribune-Review.
County officials told the Tribune-Review that $25 gift cards will be mailed to the furloughed workers this week.
