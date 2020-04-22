Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting last night in Homewood.
Pittsburgh Police say two male victims were shot at while sitting in a parked vehicle on the 7300 block of Bennett Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police say they arrived on scene to find one victim with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A second victim had been shot in the head, police say, and was taken to the hospital by private means. He was admitted in critical condition.
Police say detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation.
