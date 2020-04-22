



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Freeze Warning In Effect For Parts Of Area Through 10:00 a.m.

It appears this cool weather pattern will be here for at least the next week.

Friday looks like it will be the warmest day of the next week with highs hitting just the mid-50s.

Today, highs will be near 50 degrees with sunny skies most of the day. That is until around 4:00 p.m. when clouds roll in and so does a small chance of rain for just after 7:00 p.m. due to a warm from lifting through the area.

There will be a higher chance for rain on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning as moisture slides in from the gulf.

Generally, all things would point to a significantly warmer day on Thursday but the data coming in this morning has lowered expected temperatures.

The high temperature on Thursday will be dependent on the exact track of an area of low pressure. If it moves directly over western Pennsylvania, temperatures will struggle to get higher than the low 50s. If it moves south, then temperatures will be warmer due to the near-miss of thick clouds.

