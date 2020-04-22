



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases are on the rise at a number of big-name meat processing plants across the country.

Now, a number of them are temporarily shutting down, causing concern for customers.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said several meat and poultry processing facilities in the state have closed but not all are being identified.

Redding said many plants are working with the state, and inspectors are advising the facilities on how best to protect the workforce and limit the spread of the virus.

Despite those shutdowns, Redding said there’s no current threat to the supply chain in the Commonwealth.

Washington Co. butcher Jason Cheplic told KDKA he’s thankful the impact has not hit his family business.

“We know there have been meat scarcity problems out there and we’ve been OK, so far, in terms of our inventory,” Cheplic said.

In fact, over an hour before his shop opens, cars are lining up to stock up on meat.

“On average, we are seeing 80 customers a day. Now we are seeing 150 to 180,” Cheplic said.

In order to keep up with the increase demand and keep his employees safe, new safety measures were put in place.

When a customer pulls up, they walk to the registration tent, where they give their phone number and are told their place in line.

“We’ve had waits on average, an hour and a half, but it’s gotten up to four hours,” Cheplic said.

Those customers will receive a text message every 15 minutes, letting them know their place in line so they can leave the shop and go about their day.

“It’s been about two hours. But I mean, what else are you going to do,” said long-time customer Don Weis.

Once you are in the top three, the butcher calls to take your order and you can pick up the order in one of the curbside spots.

While many customers are new, others like Weis are loyal buyers.

He said he will continue to buy local during the pandemic so the local businesses can stay afloat.