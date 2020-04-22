HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced the criteria the state will use and the metrics that will be required for lifting restrictions. He broke the reopening into three phases: red, yellow, green.
“As I’ve said before, we will not flip a switch from closed to open,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a Wednesday evening press conference.
He says the benchmark for returning to work is for the population to have an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days. The administration will look at the north-central and northwest regions with the goal to move from red to yellow — which means easing stay-at-home restrictions — by May 8.
A CMU modeling tool will be used to make opening decisions. There will be three phases: red, yellow and green.
He says right now, the state is in a red phase.
When the region reaches a yellow phase, that’s when stay-at-home restrictions will be lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation. Some restrictions will stay in place — like schools will be closed and large gatherings will be prohibited.
When a region reaches the green phase, CDC guidelines will have to be adhered to.
You can see the three phases laid out here.
Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced small steps like lifting restrictions on online car sales, reopening some state stores for curbside pick-up and allowing construction to resume on May 8.
“There is still a statewide stay-at-home order, and that’s going to last until May 8,” Gov. Wolf said.
He called this a target date, saying restrictions will be lifted on an evidence-based, region-by-region approach. He said this date may be moved.
RELATED:
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Protesters Gather Outside State Capitol, Demanding Gov. Tom Wolf Reopens The Economy
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Plan For Gradually Reopening Economy Using ‘Data-Driven’ And ‘Regional’ Approach
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Businesses Required To Deny Entry To Customers Without Masks\
- Coronavirus Closures: Gov. Tom Wolf Likely To Veto Bill To Reopen Pa. Businesses
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: State Health Officials Implement Worker Safety Measures, Including Mask Requirement For All Employees
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Asks Residents To Be Patient, Says There’s No Set Date For Relaxing Stay-At-Home Order
At that Monday press conference, Gov. Wolf said the amount of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have stabilized and that the state didn’t see an overwhelming of the healthcare system like health officials feared.
He has also said that as restrictions are lifted, life won’t look like what it did in February. As there’s no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, Gov. Wolf has said the state could see a surge in cases in the future.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
- CDC Coronavirus Information
- CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Information
- Allegheny County Health Department Information
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.