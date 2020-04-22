



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced the criteria the state will use and the metrics that will be required for lifting restrictions. He broke the reopening into three phases: red, yellow, green.

“As I’ve said before, we will not flip a switch from closed to open,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a Wednesday evening press conference.

He says the benchmark for returning to work is for the population to have an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days. The administration will look at the north-central and northwest regions with the goal to move from red to yellow — which means easing stay-at-home restrictions — by May 8.

A CMU modeling tool will be used to make opening decisions. There will be three phases: red, yellow and green.

He says right now, the state is in a red phase.

When the region reaches a yellow phase, that’s when stay-at-home restrictions will be lifted in favor of aggressive mitigation. Some restrictions will stay in place — like schools will be closed and large gatherings will be prohibited.

When a region reaches the green phase, CDC guidelines will have to be adhered to.

You can see the three phases laid out here.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced small steps like lifting restrictions on online car sales, reopening some state stores for curbside pick-up and allowing construction to resume on May 8.

“There is still a statewide stay-at-home order, and that’s going to last until May 8,” Gov. Wolf said.

He called this a target date, saying restrictions will be lifted on an evidence-based, region-by-region approach. He said this date may be moved.

At that Monday press conference, Gov. Wolf said the amount of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have stabilized and that the state didn’t see an overwhelming of the healthcare system like health officials feared.

He has also said that as restrictions are lifted, life won’t look like what it did in February. As there’s no vaccine or cure for COVID-19, Gov. Wolf has said the state could see a surge in cases in the future.

