PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An eighth Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Port Authority said on Wednesday that a maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage was diagnosed with COVID-19.
That employee, who last worked on April 10, is self-quarantining at home.
The worker is the fourth employee at the garage who has tested positive.
“Although the employee worked in the same areas as three other employees who tested positive in the past week, none have been inside the facility since Saturday, when Port Authority brought in an outside cleaning company to disinfect the building,” the Port Authority said in a statement. “As an additional precaution, Port Authority has reduced its maintenance team at this location to a skeleton crew for the next two weeks in an effort to prevent further spread.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.