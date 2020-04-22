



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cars will be permitted to begin lining up this morning at 10:00 a.m. for food distribution at Pittsburgh International Airport.

This is being called an “emergency food distribution” by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and they are prepared to serve up to 1,500 people.

RELATED: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank To Host Food Distribution Event At Pittsburgh International Airport

The distribution will take place in the parking lots and begins at 1:00 p.m., lasting until 3:00 p.m.

Only those that are in cars will be served and they will be given one food share, which equals about 50 pounds of food.

They are asking those that will attend to make sure their trunks are empty prior to arrival.

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank says those that arrive before 10:00 a.m. will be asked to leave and come back later. They also are telling people they should not wait on the side of the highway or anywhere near airport property.

According to organizers, this will be one of the largest food distributions to date and the airport is an ideal location due to the decrease in air travel and the large, quiet spaces available.