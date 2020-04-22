FOREST HILLS (KDKA) — Fire trucks and ambulances received a deep cleaning today, free of charge, in Forest Hills.
The decontamination services were donated by ServiceMaster of Greater Pittsburgh.
Fire departments say it’s important for first responders to know their vehicles are cleaning during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We were contacted that they were cleaning the trucks, disinfecting them free of charge. Of course that was something we were definitely interested in at this time. My crews have been doing a great job every morning cleaning the trucks after every positive test, but nothing can replace what professionals can do,” Frank Mastandrea, the Woodland Hills EMS director of operations, said.
ServiceMaster also deep cleaned the department’s building at a discount.
