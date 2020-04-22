Comments
WATCH: Hays Bald Eagle Cam Catches Stand-Off Between Eagles And A Raccoon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A raccoon learned a valuable lesson on Tuesday night – don’t mess with the Hays bald eagles.
The raccoon had climbed under their nest and for about 20 minutes, the eagles and the raccoon found themselves in a stand-off.
After a while, the eagles were able to back the raccoon down the tree.
