MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to find the person they say shoplifted $8,000 worth of merchandise from Tractor Supply.
According to state police, a burglar cut the chain to a fenced lot at the Tractor Supply in Mount Pleasant early Tuesday morning.
The suspect allegedly took a $4,000 zero-turn mower, a $2,100 mower and a $2,100 utility trailer.
Police say the suspect then fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Greensburg.
