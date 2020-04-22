BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 1,156 New Cases, Bringing Total To 35,684
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mount Pleasant, State Police, Tractor Supply, Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to find the person they say shoplifted $8,000 worth of merchandise from Tractor Supply.

According to state police, a burglar cut the chain to a fenced lot at the Tractor Supply in Mount Pleasant early Tuesday morning.

The suspect allegedly took a $4,000 zero-turn mower, a $2,100 mower and a $2,100 utility trailer.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Greensburg.

Comments