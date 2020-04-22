BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 1,156 New Cases, Bringing Total To 35,684
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is boosting its efforts to get voters to cast their primary election ballots by mail and says it would help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The administration said Wednesday it has sent 4.2 million postcards to primary voters and is mounting a public awareness campaign on radio, television, social media, streaming services, mobile apps and email.

More than 462,000 voters have applied for a mail-in ballot, and over 139,000 have applied for an absentee ballot so far.

Some county officials fear the virus will make it difficult to find polling places and get poll workers to staff them.

