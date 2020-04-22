



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,156 additional positive cases of Coronavirus Wednesday, in addition to 58 more deaths among positive and probable cases.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 35,684. The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The death toll is now up to 1,622.

State health officials say 136,272 patients have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release, “As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Across the state, 39% of cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 28% percent of cases are diagnosed in people between the ages of 50-64, and 25% in the 65 or older age group

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

According to state health numbers, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 617 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 5,954. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,088 positive and probable cases on Wednesday. Allegheny County has 74 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county in Western Pennsylvania with 47. Westmoreland County has had 20 deaths.

Here is the state’s county-by-county breakdown:

Adams — Total Cases 92; Negatives 1254; Deaths 2

Allegheny — Total Cases 1088; Negatives 11959; Deaths 74

Armstrong — Total Cases 39; Negatives 505; Deaths 2

Beaver — Total Cases 317; Negatives 1638; Deaths 47

Bedford — Total Cases 16; Negatives 112; Deaths 1

Berks — Total Cases 2069; Negatives 4139; Deaths 85

Blair — Total Cases 14; Negatives 650; Deaths 0

Bradford — Total Cases 29; Negatives 457; Deaths 5

Bucks — Total Cases 2004; Negatives 6108; Deaths 126

Butler — Total Cases 164; Negatives 1876; Deaths 7

Cambria — Total Cases 21; Negatives 642; Deaths 2

Cameron — Total Cases 1; Negatives 19; Deaths 0

Carbon — Total Cases 154; Negatives 814; Deaths 11

Centre — Total Cases 76; Negatives 618; Deaths 2

Chester — Total Cases 950; Negatives 4178; Deaths 67

Clarion — Total Cases 19; Negatives 384; Deaths 1

Clearfield — Total Cases 11; Negatives 337; Deaths 0

Clinton — Total Cases 13; Negatives 125; Deaths 0

Columbia — Total Cases 239; Negatives 279; Deaths 7

Crawford — Total Cases 17; Negatives 555; Deaths 0

Cumberland — Total Cases 207; Negatives 990; Deaths 6

Dauphin — Total Cases 422; Negatives 2599; Deaths 13

Delaware — Total Cases 2757; Negatives 6737; Deaths 123

Elk — Total Cases 2; Negatives 120; Deaths 0

Erie — Total Cases 62; Negatives 1351; Deaths 0

Fayette — Total Cases 70; Negatives 1394; Deaths 3

Forest — Total Cases 7; Negatives 20; Deaths 0

Franklin — Total Cases 152; Negatives 2280; Deaths 10

Fulton — Total Cases 2; Negatives 58; Deaths 0

Greene — Total Cases 25; Negatives 347; Deaths 0

Huntingdon — Total Cases 15; Negatives 198; Deaths 0

Indiana — Total Cases 56; Negatives 459; Deaths 4

Jefferson — Total Cases 3; Negatives 262; Deaths 0

Juniata — Total Cases 73; Negatives 76; Deaths 0

Lackawanna — Total Cases 682; Negatives 1661; Deaths 57

Lancaster — Total Cases 1326; Negatives 6104; Deaths 86

Lawrence — Total Cases 61; Negatives 550; Deaths 6

Lebanon — Total Cases 535; Negatives 2065; Deaths 8

Lehigh — Total Cases 2374; Negatives 6043; Deaths 49

Luzerne — Total Cases 1848; Negatives 3569; Deaths 60

Lycoming — Total Cases 43; Negatives 853; Deaths 2

McKean — Total Cases 5; Negatives 138; Deaths 0

Mercer — Total Cases 59; Negatives 538; Deaths 1

Mifflin — Total Cases 22; Negatives 540; Deaths 0

Monroe — Total Cases 1015; Negatives 2131; Deaths 48

Montgomery — Total Cases 3294; Negatives 12961; Deaths 230

Montour — Total Cases 47; Negatives 2938; Deaths 0

Northampton — Total Cases 1591; Negatives 5141; Deaths 44

Northumberland — Total Cases 77; Negatives 324; Deaths 0

Perry — Total Cases 23; Negatives 134; Deaths 1

Philadelphia — Total Cases 9696; Negatives 21464; Deaths 365

Pike — Total Cases 317; Negatives 1006; Deaths; Deaths 12

Potter — Total Cases 4; Negative 65; Deaths 0

Schuylkill — Total Cases 283; Negatives 1560; Deaths 7

Snyder — Total Cases 31; Negatives 143; Deaths 1

Somerset — Total Cases 19; Negatives 381; Deaths 0

Sullivan — Total Cases 1; Negatives 24; Deaths 0

Susquehanna — Total Cases 71; Negatives 185; Deaths 4

Tioga — Total Cases 15; Negatives 184; Deaths 2

Union — Total Cases 30; Negatives 429; Deaths 0

Venango — Total Cases 6; Negatives 191; Deaths 0

Warren — Total Cases 2; Negatives 137; Deaths 1

Washington — Total Cases 87; Negatives 1616; Deaths 2

Wayne — Total Cases 86; Negatives 408; Deaths 3

Westmoreland — Total Cases 300; Negatives 3581; Deaths 20

Wyoming — Total Cases 17; Negatives 83; Deaths 1

York — Total Cases 531; Negatives 5585; Deaths 14

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

A mandate is also now in place for mask wearing if you are going out for essentials.

