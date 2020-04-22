PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Each day we hear the coronavirus numbers, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. But there are also COVID-19 survivors and most of them will tell you it was scary.

“I had coronavirus and was really sick for about ten days,” says David Regan, who owns the Harp and Fiddle in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Regan would not wish COVID-19 on anyone, “I understand the concept of staying closed down, keeping away from people, cause it’s not something you want.”

Separation is the key, he says, because you have no idea where it’s going to come from: “I have no idea where I got it or how I got it.”

When he started feeling the effects David called his doctor who listened to the symptoms and sent him to be tested. The test came back positive.

“I was really sick for eight days and two of those days I started thinking I should get things in order.” David quarantined at home. “I was in bed for ten solid days and the only one I saw was my wife and she kept her distance and gave me medicine when I needed it.”

No one in his family or anyone he knows has tested positive and almost a month later, “I’m feeling a lot better, a little weak but I feel almost back to normal.”

Regan’s confidence in his immunity was growing until he heard about people in South Korea getting it again.

“I was kind of feeling pretty good that I was going to be immune but that may or may not be the case,” he says.

He would like to get the Harp and Fiddle back open and people coming in for a good Irish time, but he says “We shouldn’t rush it.” He says he will only do it the “right way” following CDC guidelines.

Regan is also willing to give his plasma if it will help others but not if it means risking going into a hospital to donate. “I don’t want to go through it again, it should be taken seriously. It was scary but I’m glad to be able to stand here and talk to you and feel fine so I was one of the luckier ones.”