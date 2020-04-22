



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All day on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will be hosting an interactive, virtual Earth Day celebration.

Earth Day 2020 is the 50th anniversary of the holiday.

Starting at 9:00 a.m and running through 6:00 p.m., activities on the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy website will include two Q&A sessions with Parks Conservancy Naturalists, “Nature in Your Neighborhood” discovery scavenger hunt, Storytime with Amber, and more.

“Studies show that spending time in nature provides many long and short term physical and mental health benefits,” said Jayne Miller, president, and chief executive officer, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “This year’s Earth Day celebration is especially important because so many of us depend on nature to help us cope during this uncertain time. Nature is very giving, and we need to do everything we can to take care of it and give back.”

A full list of 2020 Virtual Earth Day events can be found on their website.