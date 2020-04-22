



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will donate the proceeds of the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon” to the Salvation Army and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Steelers say President Art Rooney II and his wife Greta, as well as other members of the Rooney family, are donating a total of $250,000.

Other partners are also making contributions, including Paul Evanson, Scott and Russ Swank, the Paul Family and the Varischetti Family. Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert are participating as well, the team says.

A press release says the NFL Draft “will bring communities together by rallying clubs, players, fans and partners” for a three-day virtual fundraiser called the “Draft-A-Thon.”

Fans and communities will be called on to donate during the draft to one fund benefiting COVID-19 relief efforts selected by the NFL Foundation.

“We are grateful for the continued efforts of the Salvation Army and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, especially during these difficult times,” said Rooney II in a press release.

“We wanted to rally as an organization and provide support to the local community. We have so many heroes that are on the front lines during the crisis, and we are very appreciative of the opportunity to give back to those in need. I am thankful for everyone who has been able to provide the financial support to assist these and other organizations with their efforts.”

You can learn more about the “Draft-A-Thon” here.