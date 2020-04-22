Comments
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – A Plum woman who opened a makeshift food pantry says she received 1,000 pounds of donations.
Kelly Iezzi spoke with KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso about how she decided she wanted to help people in need. On April 10, Iezzi put a message out on Facebook, saying she was looking for food donations and a place where people could pick up that food.
Within hours, she says GrandSlam Pizza in Plum offered up their business. The next day, the makeshift food pantry opened.
She received half a ton of donations — from canned goods to baby food.
Iezzi said no one should go hungry.
You must log in to post a comment.