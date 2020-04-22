



HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (KDKA) – The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office broke up a part of over 100 Amish people in Huntsburg Township early Sunday morning.

According to a report in the Geauga County Maple Leaf, charges are being filed against four Amish men between the ages of 18 to 25.

Deputies were called to a home after they received a call saying there was a large party inside of a barn behind a home.

“So, we went over there and sure enough there were about 100 people in this barn and they were all partying,” Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand told the Geauga County Maple Leaf. “Some of them ran out, some stayed, one of the 18-year-olds was passed out in there and they couldn’t even wake him up, and they had to call an ambulance for him.”

Police did note that most of the people complied in ending the party.

Two were charged with underage drinking and the host is facing charges of failure to comply with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

According to the sheriff’s office, Amish are failing to adhere to social distancing.

“Their standard answer right now is to say they thought the rules only applied to older people,” Hildenbrand said to the Geauga County Maple Leaf. “We’ve heard that several times. I don’t know if they really believe that or if they’re just using that as an excuse.”

This isn’t the first gathering the sheriffs have had to break up.

On April 8, a basketball game inside a barn was broken up with over 30 people in attendance.

The owner of the barn said that the community uses his barn for activities. Sheriffs reminded him of the order and he has since committed to locking the barn so it will not be used.