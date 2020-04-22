



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man in Westmoreland County is accused of biting and spitting on state troopers, claiming to be infected with the coronavirus.

State police were on the lookout for Joseph Good Jr. after the 35-year-old man was accused of stealing from a Wendel Road home.

“We had a complaint come in that an individual had his house broken into, and one of the items that was removed was a television,” trooper Stephen Limani said.

When troopers showed up at Good’s Buckeye Street home in Westmoreland City, investigators say Good admitted that he was involved in the theft.

That is where his cooperation ended.

“At that point, troopers tried to take him into custody, and Mr. Good was very violent and resisted arrest,” Limani said. “When they were trying to put the leg restraints on him, he was biting, trying to spit at the troopers, coughing, saying he was infected with the COVID virus.”

Police say Good’s behavior continued at the jail and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, where his coronavirus test came back negative.

“Just a brutal person to deal with, completely irrational. Anything but good,” Limani said.

However, if you think what happened between troopers and Good is unique, it’s really not. A similar incident also happened in Monessen.

According to court records, 50-year-old Sherman Aldrich of Monessen bit and repeatedly spit at police and paramedics during an arrest. Police say Aldrich is infected with the Hepatitis C virus.

Limani says people who spit and bite the police will be held accountable.

“We’re hoping people understand how sensitive and how serious this virus is,” Limani said.

Good and Aldrich face multiple counts, including aggravated assault.

The Monessen officer bit and spit at did not test positive for any illnesses as a result of Aldrich’s alleged actions