BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Reports 1,156 New Cases, Bringing Total To 35,684
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new cases of Coronavirus across the county Thursday, bringing the total case count to 1,149. That’s 1,119 confirmed cases and 30 probable cases.

They say the big jump in cases reflects the results of testing done over several days.

Of all the cases, health officials say 204 patients have been or are presently hospitalized.

Health officials say 80 of those patients needed treatment in the ICU, and 49 had to be hooked up to a ventilator.

The Health Department has also lowered the total COVID-19 death count to 69 after finding duplicates in data from state. Of reported deaths, 62 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and seven probable cases.

The Health Department says nearly 53 percent of the patients are female, and 47 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range with 35%. The 50-64 age range and the 65 and over age range are tied at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

  • 00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)
  • 13-18 – 10 (1%)
  • 19-24 – 81 (7%)
  • 25-49 – 401 (35%)
  • 50-64 – 323 (28%)
  • 65 + — 326 (28%)

The Allegheny County Health Department says, to date, there have been 13,755 coronavirus tests administered county-wide.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments