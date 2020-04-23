



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 61 new cases of Coronavirus across the county Thursday, bringing the total case count to 1,149. That’s 1,119 confirmed cases and 30 probable cases.

They say the big jump in cases reflects the results of testing done over several days.

Of all the cases, health officials say 204 patients have been or are presently hospitalized.

Health officials say 80 of those patients needed treatment in the ICU, and 49 had to be hooked up to a ventilator.

The Health Department has also lowered the total COVID-19 death count to 69 after finding duplicates in data from state. Of reported deaths, 62 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and seven probable cases.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for April 23, 2020. The following data includes all counts since March 14, when the first case was reported in the county. pic.twitter.com/PbNK6h6ThM — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 23, 2020

A case is probable when the person displays symptoms of COVID-19 and has had close contact with a confirmed positive case but has not had a positive test themselves. We are including probable cases to better assess the level of community spread. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 23, 2020

The decrease in the number of deaths is due to the removal of those duplicates from the county-specific data. Of reported deaths, 62 are confirmed (had positive test) and 7 probables. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 23, 2020

We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts go out to all those who have been impacted by the virus. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 23, 2020

The Health Department says nearly 53 percent of the patients are female, and 47 percent of them are male.

The highest number of cases still remains in the 25-49 age range with 35%. The 50-64 age range and the 65 and over age range are tied at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 10 (1%)

19-24 – 81 (7%)

25-49 – 401 (35%)

50-64 – 323 (28%)

65 + — 326 (28%)

The Allegheny County Health Department says, to date, there have been 13,755 coronavirus tests administered county-wide.

