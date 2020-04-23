



GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Fayette County man is behind bars tonight after he allegedly stalked a woman in a store and left her a crude note asking her out on a date.

Disturbing — that’s the word state police use to describe an alleged incident of stalking, harassment and open lewdness at a Dollar General in Georges Township, Fayette County.

A woman was shopping when she says a man was following her through the store.

According to the victim, the man — who state police identify as 30-year-old Brandon Rowles — was doing more than just looking at the woman. Police say he was touching himself inappropriately.

The woman walked out of the store and eventually headed to her mom’s house in Point Marion. A few days after, her mother called and told her there was a note in the mailbox.

According to investigators the note read: “I like you…I saw you looking at my you know what…If you are not married meet me tomorrow at the Fairchance Car Wash at 9 a.m.”

However, after hearing the contents of the note Rowles allegedly left, the victim didn’t go to the car wash to meet him. She went to the state police.

Troopers found Brandon Rowles at a Fairchance home not far from the Dollar General.

Police say he was wanted out of Jefferson County, so he was brought in on a warrant and allegedly confessed to what happened.

Rowles is in the Fayette County Jail on outstanding warrants as well as these latest chargers. And troopers say he’s facing additional charges after he allegedly exposed himself to employees at a local restaurant while he was picking up food.