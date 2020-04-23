Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 70 percent of Pennsylvanians say Governor Tom Wolf is doing a good job handling the coronavirus pandemic.
A Fox News poll found 69% of Pennsylvanians approve of Gov. Wolf’s handling of the pandemic. Just 25 percent disapprove, the poll shows.
The majority also feel the stay-at-home order is appropriate, with 23 percent saying it is too restrictive.
Twelve percent say it is not restrictive enough, while 62 percent say it is about right.
