PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 70 percent of Pennsylvanians say Governor Tom Wolf is doing a good job handling the coronavirus pandemic.

A Fox News poll found 69% of Pennsylvanians approve of Gov. Wolf’s handling of the pandemic. Just 25 percent disapprove, the poll shows.

The majority also feel the stay-at-home order is appropriate, with 23 percent saying it is too restrictive.

Twelve percent say it is not restrictive enough, while 62 percent say it is about right.

