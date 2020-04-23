PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is helping Pittsburgh Police officers get a bite to eat.
Murray has opened up a $5,000 tab at the Primanti Bros. location in downtown Pittsburgh’s Market Square for officers as they continue to work on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release from the Penguins, Murray said, “I want to thank the people on the front lines who put themselves at risk every day to keep us safe.”
Matt Murray is partnering with Primanti Bros. to launch a $5,000 open tab for police officers in Pittsburgh, beginning today.
Murray and @primantibros will offer access to the police tab at the downtown restaurant located at 2 Market Square.
Details: https://t.co/19H3MTZXsV pic.twitter.com/BxkgjBjFOj
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 23, 2020
The tab opened today, Thursday, April 23, and to receive access to it, officer will have to pick up their order in person and present their badge.
Right now, during the pandemic, Primanti Bros. is offering pick-up service only, but orders can be placed in person or by calling ahead.
You must log in to post a comment.