



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A ninth Port Authority employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Port Authority says a fifth maintenance worker at the West Mifflin garage has tested positive for COVID-19.

That employee was last at work on Monday and has been at home in quarantine since then.

The number of maintenance workers during each shift will be reduced again, Port Authority says, and a contractor will be brought in to disinfect the facility.

Employees at the West Mifflin garage will have their temperatures taken before their shift and will be sent home with pay if they have a fever.

“First and foremost, on behalf of the Board and all of our employees, we wish our coworkers a speedy recovery,” said Port Authority CEO Katharine Kelleman in a press release.

“We are obviously very concerned about the recent spate of cases at West Mifflin and are working with union leadership to do everything we can to ensure no one else falls ill.”

