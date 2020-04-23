BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, County-Wide Cases Total 1,149 And Statewide Cases Total 37,053
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer saved a suicidal man in Brookline.

Sergeant Lee Myers found the man holding a knife to his neck along Zimmerman Street.

Myers spoke to the man for an hour and convinced him to drop the knife.

The man was then taken away by medics.

