Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer saved a suicidal man in Brookline.
Sergeant Lee Myers found the man holding a knife to his neck along Zimmerman Street.
While the city slept, a life was saved.
Zone 6 officers responded to a call for a male holding a knife to his neck around 1:30 a.m. today.
Sgt. Lee Myers spoke with the distraught man for an hour, building trust, until he dropped the knife. @PghPolice are #HereForYou412 pic.twitter.com/sYOIkPChT7
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 24, 2020
Myers spoke to the man for an hour and convinced him to drop the knife.
The man was then taken away by medics.
You must log in to post a comment.