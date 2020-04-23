PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures will quickly warm-up on Thursday, with highs in the 60s.
The noon temperature will likely reach 62 degrees.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
However, rain moves in Thursday afternoon and sticks around through the overnight hours, wrapping up near noon tomorrow.
Model data is not in agreement yet with how much rain will be in the area, but some is pointing to perhaps up to an inch of rain falling within just a six-hour time period overnight. That is likely a high estimate but we should be on the lookout for minor flooding concerns if a community sees showers and storms.
The rain will continue into the weekend with afternoon rain expected on Saturday and lasting through the morning on Sunday.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.