PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more and more people losing jobs, they are seeking out alternatives.

Sometimes that means putting themselves in jeopardy.

“I have to pay bills,” says Cynthia Dallas, who spends 40 hours a week driving for Lyft.

Her profession is acting and she has had quite a run.

After staring on the basketball court at Schenley and the University of Illinois, knee surgery sent Dallas looking for another profession.

She spent more than 10 years in Hollywood, doing commercials, movies and TV shows.

With “iCarly,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “Westworld” among here IMDB credits, Dallas beams behind the bandana covering her face, saying:

“The last thing I did was a movie with Denzel Washington. I had a tiny, tiny part. But I still had lines with him so that was exciting,” Dallas said.

She’s back home in Pittsburgh to act on tour with the Pittsburgh CLO. She also had been working at a bagel shop, but then came the coronavirus pandemic.

“All the schools closed, so all the shows for the CLO stopped and the tour was canceled and the bagel place closed up,” Dallas said.

Dallas was denied unemployment so she turned to ride-sharing full time, and she fully understands the risk.

“The people are 4 feet away from my face. So if they sneeze or cough,” Dallas said.

The implication goes without words.

It is a risk every ride-sharing driver is taking these days and the threat never lets up.

“I was getting low-grade panic attacks because the numbers kept going up and up and up. And I’m like, what am I going to do?” Dallas said.

The solution, a pet barrier covered in plastic, which she wipes down with Chlorox wipes before she hits the road and at the end of the day.

And in between riders?

“I Lysol the plastic and the handles and the upholstery,” Dallas said.

It’s no guarantee but it’s what she can do.

“I know I’m picking up people who are not social distancing. They don’t have a mask on and kind of scoff at me asking them to use hand sanitizer before they get in,” Dallas said.

But Dallas says most riders not only understand her efforts but appreciate that she is trying to keep herself and them safe.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so smart. I wish all my Uber driver Lyft drivers did this,’” Dallas said.

All things considered, Dallas is anxious to get back to acting. But for now, her time behind the wheel is allowing her to make ends meet and she feels blessed.

“I have food to eat every day. I have a roof over my head,” Dallas said.

She feels so fortunate that she volunteers at the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s distributions, helping others.